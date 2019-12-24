Twitter Lists gets two new features
Twitter Lists has been updated with features adding shareability and more customizations.
Twitter Lists, the feature launched in October 2009, lets you view a List timeline showing a stream of Tweets from only the accounts on that List you created or subscribed to.
With one of the new features launched, you’ll be able to share a list with a card on Twitter, available for iOS and Android.
Twitter will now also suggest accounts to add, based on the list’s title and the users already in it. Previously, shareability was improved by the platform switching the list’s URL to an image.
In September 2019, Twitter was experimenting with the Home Feed and Twitter Lists by letting you swipe through your customized Lists from the Home Feed.
This update had altered Lists to become more user-friendly for organized scrolling, and the new features introduced, make personalized feeds on custom topics more shareable and suggestive.
Twitter has been steady with putting out features that let users personalize the content they consume and also maintain a diverse set of feeds. They recently also launched Twitter Topics.
Additionally, the platform also launched Twitter Brand Surveys tool that would help brands understand which specific Tweets drove the highest lift.