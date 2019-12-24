Twitter Lists gets two new features

Twitter Lists has been updated with features adding shareability and more customizations.

Twitter Lists, the feature launched in October 2009, lets you view a List timeline showing a stream of Tweets from only the accounts on that List you created or subscribed to.

With one of the new features launched, you’ll be able to share a list with a card on Twitter, available for iOS and Android.

Twitter will now also suggest accounts to add, based on the list’s title and the users already in it. Previously, shareability was improved by the platform switching the list’s URL to an image.

We’ve launched some new features for lists!



📃 You’re able to share them with a card on Twitter for iOS and Android.

📃 When creating or adding people to a list on iOS, you’ll see suggested accounts to add based on the list’s title or who's already on it. https://t.co/cGcbmBfDC3 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2019

In September 2019, Twitter was experimenting with the Home Feed and Twitter Lists by letting you swipe through your customized Lists from the Home Feed.

Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We’re thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you're in the test tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/g5WMaNZ57N — Twitter (@Twitter) June 25, 2019

This update had altered Lists to become more user-friendly for organized scrolling, and the new features introduced, make personalized feeds on custom topics more shareable and suggestive.

Twitter has been steady with putting out features that let users personalize the content they consume and also maintain a diverse set of feeds. They recently also launched Twitter Topics.

I talked with Twitter’s @rob_bishop about the launch of Topics, a potentially radical reinvention of the timeline that’s starting to roll out today https://t.co/80xFARlxQX pic.twitter.com/oLEp1OF1wq — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2019

Additionally, the platform also launched Twitter Brand Surveys tool that would help brands understand which specific Tweets drove the highest lift.

