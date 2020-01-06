Flying Cursor Interactive bags 91springboard’s digital mandate

Flying Cursor Interactive has won the digital marketing and communication duties for 91springboard, a co-working community for businesses.

Launched in 2013, 91springboard has grown from a start-up that opened its first co-working space in Mohan Estate, New Delhi to become a PAN India coworking community that fosters joy, learnings, and collaboration through its ever-growing member base. To further this vision and narrative, Flying Cursor will take on 91springboard’s digital creative and social media mandate.

Speaking about partnering the agency, Ankul Barar, Senior Manager, Digital Marketing 91springboard said, “As 91springboard moves towards its next stage of growth, we needed a partner that is dynamic and has a consumer-first approach to communication. We are happy to partner with Flying Cursor and look forward to the team’s valuable contribution in sustaining and amplifying our brand’s success story.”

Added Shormistha Mukherjee, Co-Founder, and Director, Flying Cursor Interactive, “It’s exciting for us to team up with 91springboard. Co-working spaces represent the new India and the new-age Indian. I personally believe there is a lot of impactful work that can be done in this space, and I’m glad Flying Cursor has gotten this opportunity. We look forward to a fruitful association with 91springboard.”

