Omnicom Media Group names Kartik Sharma CEO for India

Omnicom Media Group has appointed Kartik Sharma as CEO for its operations in India. Sharma joins the Omnicom entity from GroupM’s Wavemaker, where he was most recently CEO for South Asia.

With over 25 years of media experience under his belt, Sharma served in a leadership capacity at some of the largest agency networks, including Mindshare, Lintas Media, Madison Media, and Maxus as well as managed blue-chip clients such as L’Oreal, Mondelez, Netflix and Vodafone. In his new role, Sharma will work closely with Priti Murthy, CEO of OMD India, and Jyoti Bansal, CEO of PHD India, on chartering the continued growth of the agency brands in India.

Speaking on the appointment, Tony Harradine, CEO of Omnicom Media Group Asia-Pacific, comments: “A revered leader with an impressive track record, I am thrilled that Kartik has joined us. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to steer our business to even greater heights in one of the most important markets in Asia.”

Comments