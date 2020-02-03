Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak appointed as CCOs, Ogilvy India

Ogilvy announced that effective immediately, Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak will take on the joint responsibility of driving Ogilvy India’s creative product and reputation, as Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India.

The update comes on the heels of the news of Sonal Dabral moving on from the agency.

“As we continue to drive the internal transformation to stay at the forefront of the creative communication industry, we are clear that our success is built on the width of magnetic, memorable creative work we do for our clients. Across platforms. Across devices. This is what differentiates us,” the official release said.

While they will oversee all creative work across markets in India, they will also continue to lead creative hands-on in Ogilvy Mumbai.

Sukesh joined Ogilvy in 2000. He is a quintessential Ogilvy leader – all heart and full of passion for great work. His ability to tell compelling stories is evident across his body of work on Mondelez, Tata Sky, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Unilever, Star TV, Castrol, Wildstone, JSW, Tata Salt, Pantaloons, Shan Masala, Fortune Oil, Amazon, Google, UNEP, and the ICC Cricket World Cup, among others. Over the years, Sukesh’s work has been recognised at national and international awards, including Effies, AMEs, Kyoorius, Adfest, Spikes, D&AD, London International Awards, and Cannes. The one accolade he treasures most, however, is the phone call that he received from his father after the Google Reunion campaign went viral.

Kainaz & Harshad joined Ogilvy in 2010. They are fantastic client partners and incredibly talented creative leaders. Their work on Brooke Bond Red Label, ITC Savlon, and Unilever Start A Little Good has been widely recognised, and their water conservation work has been awarded at advertising and film festivals around the world. In 2017, they were instrumental in Ogilvy India’s record number of Cannes Lions; nine in a year. In 2018, Savlon Healthy Hands campaign won Asia’s first Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness at Cannes Lions. In the course of their careers, they have won many global awards across Cannes, One Show, Clio, D&AD, D&AD Impact, Spikes, AMEs, including the coveted CANNES GLASS LION.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have on my team three partners who have made a huge impact on Ogilvy’s creative leadership, and an even more significant difference to Ogilvy’s partnerships with clients. This promotion could not be more deserving! I am extremely proud to have Kainaz, Harshad and Sukesh on our India team. They are the future of Ogilvy and I am confident they will be the game changers in Ogilvy,” Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy

“Sukesh, Kainaz, and Harshad are powerhouses of energy and great talent. Over the last few years, their work across some of our largest clients has been modern in expression and execution, and as inspiring and memorable as any trademark Ogilvy India work should be. This is a rare and precious balance for any creative to strike. They understand the value of hard work and deep client relationships and I am sure they will do a fantastic job of driving Ogilvy India’s creative product and reputation,” Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India.

