L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags the creative mandate for Bombay Shaving Company

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, has today announced that it has won the creative mandate of Bombay Shaving Company, a digital-first consumer brand catering to men’s skin-care and grooming.

The year has begun on a razor-sharp note for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, under its new MD, Paritosh Srivastava. The account was won following a rigorous multi-agency pitch. The agency will now be responsible for handling the creative communications – both online and offline, for the entire portfolio of Bombay Shaving Company which includes the shaving, beard, bath and skin range.

Expressing his excitement about collaborating with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, Shantanu Despande, CEO and Co-founder, Bombay Shaving Company said “We want to accomplish men’s grooming on the similar lines of the daily shave. We want them to inculcate the feeling of looking good and feeling great. Hence, as we diversify, we are delighted to find a creative partner who understands the suaveness that Bombay Shaving Company has brought to the game. The aim is to bring the consumer experience to the next level and influence them into brand loyalists.”

Devraj Basu, EVP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, is delighted at the prospect of working for a brand that’s young, smart and formidable. Speaking of the win, he said “We are excited to partner with Bombay Shaving Company, a fantastic brand created by passionate founders and their teams. The men’s grooming segment has been neglected for decades in India and was only restricted to after-shave lotions, hair gels, and shaving creams. Since its founding, Bombay Shaving Company has truly disrupted the market and grown at an incredible pace. We’re going to help build the brand further through meaningful creative solutions and take it to newer heights. Welcome to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Bombay Shaving Company.”

