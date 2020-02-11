Wunderman Thompson SA wins the creative mandate for Panasonic’s Air Conditioners

Wunderman Thompson South Asia has been appointed to handle the creative mandate for Panasonic India.

Emerging as the winner following a multi-agency pitch, the agency will be responsible for driving the creative strategy and execution for Panasonic’s air conditioner category across both offline and digital media. The Panasonic win comes on the back of a spree of new business wins for Wunderman Thompson South Asia that include bagging the creative duties of close to 10 new businesses at the start of 2020.

Shirish Agarwal, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Panasonic India, said, “Guided by our vision of creating ‘A Better Life, A Better World’, we are consistently innovating to enhance the experience of our consumers. Taking another step towards our vision, we are excited to partner with Wunderman Thompson who comes with an in-depth understanding of the brand’s strategic requirements around the Air Conditioner category and a creative approach to deliver the same. We look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Joy Chauhan – SVP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “Panasonic is a household name in the consumer durables category which is synonymous with technology and innovative solutions. We are delighted to be their partner of choice. We look forward to creating path-breaking work that connects meaningfully with the audience and creates more growth opportunities for the brand this summer.”

