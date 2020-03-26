Coca Cola targets Telugu speaking markets with Aquarius Glucocharge campaign

‘Share Energy’, the new campaign by Coca-Cola India’s hydration beverage- Aquarius Glucocharge, narrates how human beings are gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another.

The Aquarius Glucocharge campaign has been conceptualized by Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, and showcases the spirit of acting as a collective and emerging stronger together.

The campaign has been launched in the heartland of Andhra Pradesh & Orissa and comprises film, print, and Out of Home (OOH).

Speaking about the new campaign, Anoop Manohar, Director- Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India said, “Aquarius Glucocharge is an innovative offering from Coca-Cola India, packed with glucose, essential minerals like potassium, sodium and calcium, and fruit juice. It is loved by consumers for its benefits of ‘Rehydrate, Replenish and Recharge’ at an affordable price. Our aim with this campaign is to help consumers understand the value of a collective and realize that we are all gifted with the power to re-energize and support one another in order to emerge as stronger individuals. It is through empathy and kindness and actively supporting each other that we emerge as stronger individuals – together.”

Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu said, “In an age, where we are constantly occupied with recharging the dying batteries of our phones, this film is a reminder that the battery of our bodies needs recharging too. And it is wonderful that we don’t have to look too far to recharge ourselves – we are all gifted with the power to recharge and re-energize ourselves. Just like Aquarius Glucocharge which gives us instant recharge.”

Anand Murty, Strategy Head, Taproot Dentsu said, “Rather than fall prey to stereotypical narratives of heroic action, the opportunity for Aquarius came from the consumers themselves – in the way they recognized their role in supporting one another, lending a hand in times of need, boosting one another and making sure no one needed to walk alone. It was this counter-narrative that helped us situate Aquarius as a brand that cares, supports and re-energizes – so we move forward. Together.”

Agency Credits

Campaign Elements: TVC, Print, Outdoor, Digital, Cinema

Client: Coca Cola India

Creative Agency: Taproot Dentsu, Gurgaon

Creative Head: Titus Upputuru

Creative Team: Titus Upputuru, Vishnu Das Kunchu

Planning Team: Anand Murty, Ishita Rastogi

Account Management: Payal Dhawan, Aditya Seth, Kritika Arora

Director (of the film): Vijay Prabakran

Executive Producer: Prafull Sharma

Production House: Absolute Films

