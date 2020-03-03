Indian Agency Awards 2020: Meet the Jury

As the nominations deadline for the second edition of Indian Agency Awards gets extended to 25th March 2020 we take a look at the esteemed Jury Panel.

Social Samosa’s initiative to laud the agencies behind winning campaigns and humane brands is just around the corner. The nominations deadline for Indian Agency Awards has been extended to 25th March 2020. The candidates would be adjudged across 25 agency categories & 15 individual categories by our esteemed jury panel. Here’s introducing you to them.

Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing at Havells India

A marketing professional with an experience of 18 years, Amit Tiwari is the Vice-President, Marketing at Havells India. A thought leader in the digital realm, Tiwari has built and expanded large businesses for some leading global and Indian brands such as Havells, Philips, and Hero Honda.

Anuradha Bose, Strategic Brand, and Marketing Officer, Gulf Oil

Anuradha Bose is an experienced leader with 20+ years in the industry. Currently, she is the Strategic Brand, and Marketing Officer at Gulf Oil. Specializing in Retail Marketing & Customer Loyalty programs, Bose worked with brands such as Shopper’s Stop and Sodexo Pass Services India Pvt Ltd during her journey.

Kaushik Prasad, General Manager – Consumer Marketing, Ford India

A senior executive with 19+ years of sales & marketing leadership experience, Kaushik Prasad is the General Manager, Consumer Marketing at Ford India. Prasad has functional expertise in brand strategy, new product launch, go-to-market activities, enabling sales, digital strategy, integrated marketing communications, and cross-functional collaboration in the industry.

Pawan Sarda, Group Head- Digital at Future Group India

With more than 2 decades of experience in the industry, Pawan Sarda is the Group Head for Digital at Future Group, India. Prior to this, he was the Head of Marketing & Product development at Tata Housing & development company. He has worked in various capacities at the Future Group, rendering his expertise in hours of dire need.

Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & PR – Jeep FCA India Automobiles

Experience spanning over 18 years into Marketing Communication, Brand Building, and Business Development Rahul Pansare is now the Head Marketing & PR – Jeep FCA India Automobiles. He specializes in identifying future trends, growth opportunities, and volume forecasts in the industry.

Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon Life India AMC

Sandeep Walunj brings an experience of over 2 decades on the table. The CMO of Nippon Life India AMC is known for Nurturing Brands, Process & Product Innovation and Digital Transformation with a sharp focus on Consumer Value Chain.

Meera Iyer, CMO – Medlife.com

With 15+ years of experience, Meera Iyer is the CMO at Medlife.com. Prior to this, Iyer has been responsible for heading the marketing for various brands such as Melorra, Unilever, BigBasket.com, to name a few.

Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing – India, at TATA Global Beverages

Puneet Das is an experienced professional with more than a decade of expertise in the FMCG industry across international markets. He is responsible for the ‘Tea & Coffee’ category which includes brands like Tetley, Tata Tea portfolio & Tata Coffee Grand in TGB India. Das has held senior marketing roles across FMCG brands in his previous job roles.

Roch D’Souza, CMO at Brand Factory, India

With 15+ years of experience in the retail industry, Roch D’Souza is the CMO at Brand Factory, India. Skilled in Negotiation, Sales, Retail Category Management, Market Research, D’Souza has led on many established brands in the past.

Shikha Kapur, CMO, Fox Star Studios

With over two decades of experience in brand and consumer strategy, film marketing & innovation, Shikha Kapur is the CMO at Fox Star Studios. She is known to have pioneered insights and data-driven marketing for movies in India.

The jury members will evaluate the participants based on a predefined set of parameters such as Growth, Achievements, Innovation, Client, and Talent Retention.

To nominate for agencies, register here and if you would want to nominate yourself for individual categories, register through this link.

More details will follow soon, stay tuned! For anything specific, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.

