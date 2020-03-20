Instagram vs YouTube: The eternal debate for marketers

Sahiba Dhandhania, CEO & Co-founder of Confluencr, sheds light on the ever raging debate of Instagram Vs YouTube from a content POV.

If you have been a marketer in the last 5 years, you ought to have participated in this debate. Every marketing mix discussion evokes arguments to support these powerful two social channels – YouTube and Instagram. Let’s dive right in to explore which one wins in the Instagram vs YouTube battle.

Which platform will pay off more for your influencer marketing campaign?

Instagram is visual storytelling in disguise. Research has shown that, by far, Instagram has the highest engagement rate of all social networks. Statistically speaking, if the brand aims to increase the effectiveness of marketing, then they need to optimize their Instagram presence. It is also a proven fact that 67% of all Instagram users are aged between 18-29 years, making it generation friendly for marketers and influencers.

Since YouTube is the 2nd largest search engine in the world and a video-based platform makes it the best platform for video marketing.

Figures by Google say that YouTube reaches out to 18-49-year-olds on average better than all cable TV networks combined.

Let’s look at some more basic statistics of Instagram and YouTube

When deciding which platform is better, Instagram or YouTube, for each brand we look at these perspectives typically.

The Chaos of Content!

Instagram and YouTube, both are efficacious platforms for brands. But flooding content on all platforms will create less efficiency and more chaos. Why not play Sherlock and deduct down to what your product actually wants to portray?

If the product can converse on visual appeals, let’s say, clothing and accessories, Instagram is the platform to market. It is popular for the coverage of content in the form of photos and short videos, which does not require elaborated content. These products can grasp the attention of the viewers through a glimpse and a short description.

But products like electronics, appliances, automotive and financial services have more to them than just visual, due to which their message cannot be delivered shortly. The content needs to be described with various details and specifications which can be done by making brief videos. Therefore the best platform for it is YouTube.

Well, it can be boiled down to a simple rule of thumb:

If you as a brand owner can’t list the USPs of your product in less than 30 seconds, then you promote via YouTube

What’s Your Market Share Like?

As obvious as it may seem, brands often get this wrong. Body Shop and Mamaearth cannot have the same marketing mix, even if they are both advertising to the same audience. The simple reason being the trust and legacy of the brand.

Generally, people will not invest their time in things they already know about. What they will be keen to see is the new product, or recommendations, etc.

What people will want to learn about is the new brand in the market in their niche. Mamaearth, in their initial years, did a lot of video content on Youtube to establish their place in the market.

Brands like Body Shop who are well established across countries, do not need an introduction. Their offline presence can be easily complemented with continuous yet minimal Instagram presence via celebrities and hyper-local influencers.

RoI Of Influencer Marketing

We strongly believe in Lori when she says “Marketing is vanity. Sales are sanity!” The math needs to be done and justified. Simply put, YouTube-rs cost much more than Instagram influencers. Data from Klear Influencer Marketing Rate Card denotes the costs of types of influencers on Instagram and YouTube.

On one hand, Instagram can optimize its photo and short video content and get returns at very low costs. But on YouTube, the nitty-gritty of the product and the brand story can be better essayed. This platform helps new and upcoming brands to establish their name faster.

As for our verdict, we believe that video content is the most powerful weapon a brand has today digitally, and whichever may be the platform, a brand should heavily invest in captivating stories that can allow the user to connect with your ethos and not just your product.

The optimal platform depends on the message a brand wishes to deliver. In order to determine the best platform to get better pay off, firstly a brand needs to outline the marketing goals, evaluate the demographics, platforms and the right influencers that will aid in achieving their goals.

Working with a qualified influencer marketing agency, helps brands to determine the right platform for their product and content. It helps brands achieve their influencer marketing goals by maximizing their ROI and also guide key performance indicators.

This article is authored by Sahiba Dhandhania, CEO & Co-founder of Confluencr.

