India thanks healthcare workers this #InternationalNursesDay on Twitter

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, people took to Twitter to commemorate the selfless act by the sisters’ brigade and honor their bravery.

Working bravely and tirelessly on COVID-19’s frontlines, nurses and healthcare workers are at the epicenter of the pandemic, risking their lives and those of their families to serve patients and bring them back on their feet.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, and especially today on #InternationalNursesDay, people have been taking to Twitter from across the country to honor and express gratitude towards these unsung real-life heroes. Twitter conversation about nurses and appreciation for their work has majorly jumped since the beginning of COVID-19. In the past two months (March 1 – April 30) there have been over 20 million Tweets* about nurses.

Let’s take a look at how people on Twitter are giving thanks to these bravehearts –

We grateful sister for your care Happy international day #nurseDay pic.twitter.com/Xfvyfwjxga — P. K Nishad (@Pintuni12523213) May 12, 2020

#InternationalNursesDay Salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts. Let’s give them utmost love, respect and support to fight against #COVID19Pandemic . My SandArt at Puri beach to Remember #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. pic.twitter.com/mNDQ1smLPV — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 12, 2020

People have been acknowledging and honoring the selfless work of doctors and nurses in their families and neighborhoods, who are serving as a strong shield to protect others from the threat.

#Proud of my wife @LipareShailaja, her colleagues Janhvi,Pushpa,Swati & all other Staff including Doctors,Wardboys,Aaya,Cleanup staff.They are working day in&out for saving all of us from #corona.Thanks to all of them for being the source of light in these dark times. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/GRc20cC0ez — Vijay Lipare (@liparevijay) March 20, 2020

Celebrities, as well as official authorities, have also been coming forward to express gratitude towards these COVID-19 warriors.



Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. 🙏🏼😊 Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 12, 2020

On the #InternationalNursesDay, I express my sincere gratitude & respect to all nurses across the world playing frontliners' role in #FightAgainstCorona.

Thank you for the work you do, the love you give, the sacrifices you make & all the lives you have saved & healed. pic.twitter.com/GjDGWQpFvg — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 12, 2020

People are applauding these real-life superheroes in masks who are saving lives every day through artwork too.

