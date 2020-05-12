India thanks healthcare workers this #InternationalNursesDay on Twitter
On the occasion of International Nurses Day, people took to Twitter to commemorate the selfless act by the sisters’ brigade and honor their bravery.
Working bravely and tirelessly on COVID-19’s frontlines, nurses and healthcare workers are at the epicenter of the pandemic, risking their lives and those of their families to serve patients and bring them back on their feet.
Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, and especially today on #InternationalNursesDay, people have been taking to Twitter from across the country to honor and express gratitude towards these unsung real-life heroes. Twitter conversation about nurses and appreciation for their work has majorly jumped since the beginning of COVID-19. In the past two months (March 1 – April 30) there have been over 20 million Tweets* about nurses.
Let’s take a look at how people on Twitter are giving thanks to these bravehearts –
People have been acknowledging and honoring the selfless work of doctors and nurses in their families and neighborhoods, who are serving as a strong shield to protect others from the threat.
Celebrities, as well as official authorities, have also been coming forward to express gratitude towards these COVID-19 warriors.
People are applauding these real-life superheroes in masks who are saving lives every day through artwork too.