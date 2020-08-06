22feet Tribal Worldwide wins IMC mandate for MMTC-PAMP

The integrated communications mandate includes creative, digital, media and PR duties to help establish MMTC-PAMP as a B2C brand and widen its consumer base.

22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of the DDB Mudra Group has won the integrated marketing & communications mandate for MMTC-PAMP, a refiner of gold, and other precious metals. As part of the mandate, digital, creative & brand strategy will be handled by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, while media planning for the brand will be managed by OMD MudraMax. Public Relations for MMTC-PAMP will be managed by FleishmanHillard.

An industry leader in the B2B space, the forward-looking communication strategy will help establish MMTC-PAMP as a B2C brand by setting up a digital ecosystem that provides a responsible, trustworthy gold and silver purchase journey to the end consumer. This plan will include a widespread consumer awareness initiative, setting up an e-commerce platform for gold purchases, trading and positioning MMTC-PAMP as every Indian’s trusted gold provider.

Commenting on the announcement, Vikas Singh, MD & CEO, MMTC- PAMP said, “We are delighted to have 22feet Tribal Worldwide on board as our integrated communication partner. We were impressed by 22feet’s thought process and strategic vision for MMTC-PAMP and have confidence in the team as we chart out new territories and expand our horizon for the next future growth. MMTC-PAMP is deeply committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver rich consumer offerings through product innovation and comprehensive customer understanding.”

Talking about the win, Vishal Mehra, Digital Head – North, DDB Mudra Group said, “Indians have a strong emotional connect to gold. We use it as an investment, we use it for weddings and all other auspicious occasions. Taking this fundamental understanding and using our expertise to create meaningful engagements across all consumer touchpoints is an exciting challenge for us. This is beyond a typical communication mandate, focusing on brand and business growth. We are thankful to the MMTC-PAMP team for the confidence they have in our strategic thinking, creativity, and ability to deliver at scale. And this win is a testament to the collaborative spirit of people and expertise across our group.”

Comments