Performics India wins CRED’s digital marketing mandate

Performics India will manage CRED’s digital presence and provide them will effective marketing solutions to grow as a platform.

Performics India has won the digital media duties of CRED, a members-only club that rewards individuals for their timely credit card bill payments by providing them with exclusive offers and access to premium experiences. This year they are one of the official partners of IPL T20.

Abhishek Patil, who handles Product & Growth at CRED said, “We aim to create an exclusive members-only community of high trust individuals with a credit score of 750 plus, and we were on the lookout for an agency that understands the requirements of our business and comes up with agile, effective marketing solutions.”

“We reviewed agencies across the board and found that Performics was the best fit for us. Their teams demonstrated excellence in customer journey mapping and have a clear lead when it comes to performance media, automation, insights and real-time optimisation. They bring in fresh inputs to the CRED brand, and we are sure that they will drive strong business outcomes for us,” he added.

Gurpreet Singh, Vice President, Performics India said, “CRED is a sophisticated, select and exclusive loyalty programme, looking for deeper connections with the right audience. They are an ambitious future-first brand, and with our holistic offering at the intersection of marketing technologies, analytics & media, we will deliver impact and help scale up their business. We look forward to driving personalized, powerful, dynamic customer experiences for them.”

