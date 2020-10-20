Facebook & Instagram launch features for Durga Pujo 2020

Facebook and Instagram have rolled out a bundle of features, AR Effects, and content programming, to enable virtual Durga Pujo celebrations.

The features for Durga Pujo 2020 on Facebook & Instagram include immersive AR filters and stickers to create engaging Stories, Reels, Facebook posts, and programming on specific hashtags like #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo.

Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, added, “With the onset of the festive season, cultural celebrations have gone virtual in the new normal. From capturing feelings and expressions to celebrating together, Facebook and its family of apps have always played an important role in bringing people together. As we gear up to celebrate Durga Pujo, we’re glad to enable the connections and expression between friends and families, innovatively, in more ways than one.”

New Features:

AR effect called ‘Pujaparikrama’ which allows users to virtually experience the Pujo and pandal festive experience on Facebook and Instagram.

AR effect called ‘Durga Pujo’ where users can switch between Ma Durga and an Asuram, with a casual tilt of the head; to express moods/ personas or indulge in some reels & stories on Facebook & Instagram.

Durga Pujo GIFs – Facebook and Instagram have launched Durga Pujo GIFs which are searchable with the word ‘Pujo’. These are designed to capture the spirit of the pujo from key days such as Saptami, Ashtami to festive moments like Dhanuchi Naach’ & ‘Sindur Khela’

New Content Programming :

Reely Phataphati Pujo – Pujo specific content on Instagram’s new short-form video feature, Reels, will be available on hashtags such as #AmarPujoReel, #DurgaPujoReel, #FeelKorboReelKorbo, #DurgaPujo2020, #ShubhoMahalaya, #FBDurgaPujo, #IGDurgaPujo, and more

35 of West Bengal’s public figures and creators including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Ritabhari Chakraborty, and more will take part in this year’s celebrations and showcase their Pujo celebrations through FB Lives, posts, IG Stories, and more

Facebook Live’s – People will be able to watch Pujo rituals and participate in the festivities from home through various Facebook Live’s by Pujo Pandals across the country

Comments