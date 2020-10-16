Havas Life Sorento appoints Sachin Talwalkar as Executive Creative Director

As per his new role, Sachin Talwalkar will be responsible for driving the creative vision and strategy for Havas Life Sorento.

Sachin Talwalkar has been appointed as Executive Creative Director of Havas Life Sorento from Havas Group India umbrella. In his role, Sachin will be responsible for driving the creative vision and strategy for Havas Life Sorento. He will be based in the Mumbai office.

With over 18 years of experience in communications, brand consultancy, and film-making. Talwalkar has worked with leading agencies across various countries in Europe, APAC, SAMEA & India. His global client roster includes names like Volkswagen, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal Paris, Walt Disney, & more.

Commenting on the appointment, Sangeeta Barde, Managing Partner, Havas Life Sorento, said, “Health & Wellness is recognized as one of the most significant sectors today. We are seeing transformations & innovations at an unprecedented rate. This changing face & pace opens opportunities to provide a fresh, innovative & creative perspective for brands & businesses. Sachin will lead the HLS creative team and work closely with Bobby Pawar to enhance the overall quality and effectiveness of our creative output. We are confident that Sachin’s vast experience & diverse expertise will bring the desired value to our clients and Havas Life Sorento will continue to lead this transformation through its talent & rigor.”

“Healthcare and wellness in the communications category can boast of real impact and change. It has always fascinated me, and it is on everybody’s mind given what the world is going through right now. With business models, consumer behavior, and communication channels evolving, it has become a very significant and interesting category to work in. Moreover, smart technologies, data mapping, and digital marketing are providing brands and agencies newer opportunities to communicate their offerings more effectively and in real-time. I am excited to see that HLS is leading this shift in India. I look forward to contributing and accelerating this process through refreshing, relevant work”, said, Sachin Talwalkar.

