HiveMinds appoints Aparna Vengurlekar as Vice President Sales

Prior to joining HiveMinds, Aparna Vengurlekar was the National Sales Head at Outlook Publishing Pvt. Ltd.

HiveMinds announced the appointment of Aparna Vengurlekar as Vice President of Sales. She will be based out of Mumbai.

Vengurlekar comes with 20 years of sales experience in media houses like Star India, Turner International, Hindustan Times, and Times Network. Prior to joining HiveMinds, she was the National Sales Head at Outlook Publishing Pvt. Ltd (Outlook Traveller).

Also read: Zero Gravity Communications bags the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure

Commenting on her new role, Aparna Vengurlekar, Vice President Sales, HiveMinds, said, “I want to be a part of this big digital success story in Indian Media, HiveMinds has an enterprising team that has turned around business for both startups as well as large digital-first brands and in the process grown itself manyfold. I am excited to be joining this reputed Madison World Unit to lead their aggressive expansion in India, UAE, and South East Asia.”

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO, HiveMinds, said, “With the global economy on the mend, we’re seeing consistent growth for all our clients be it large brands like Domino’s, BigBasket, Saffola Fittify, Titan Sonata or startups like Mobiwik, Instapay, and ShopUp. Aparna’s vast experience in TV and Print media will help us service clients who are now consistently increasing share of digital in their marketing budgets.”

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World commented, “HiveMinds has adopted the Madison World values well and has grown phenomenally in the last few years including the current Covid year. I welcome Aparna to the leadership team at HiveMinds. With a strong media background, she will be able to consolidate and widen HiveMinds’ client base across Fintech, Edu-tech, FMCG, and auto sectors.”

Comments