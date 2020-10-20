Zero Gravity Communications bags the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure

As part of this mandate, Zero Gravity Communications will handle the creative and content duties of Nimba Nature Cure in social media marketing, SEO, and Digital PR.

Zero Gravity Communications is an integrated strategy, branding, advertising, and digital solutions company and counts the Goel & Co., Mybyk, India IVF among its clientele. The Ahmedabad-based consultancy has won the digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure- a Naturopathy and holistic healthcare center.

“We have chosen Zero Gravity Communications as we share their vision of disrupting the digital landscape and reinforcing our unique value proposition through a personalized digital strategy. Their 360 -degree marketing approach will be crucial in shaping a brand identity with a sound recall across platforms,” Jayant Bokadi, CEO, Nimba Nature Cure, said.

This development is the seventh addition to Zero Gravity Communications’ portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic after onboarding five new clients- Roastea, Clear Water, Jivraj 9, NEI from the CK Birla Group, Imbue, and Troikaa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have Nimba Nature Cure on board. With a vision to inspire people to live a healthier, longer, and better life by adhering to a natural lifestyle, Nimba aims to disrupt the healthcare space through its array of offerings. We, at Zero Gravity Communications, are committed to realizing their vision through out-of-the-box creativity, customized and a multipronged strategy and seamless execution,” said Khushboo Sharma, Founder& CEO, Zero Gravity Communications.

Comments