SSIPLWatch Virat Kohli the most mentioned player on Facebook during IPL 13

According to Facebook, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar were the top regions leading conversations around IPL 13.

With the IPL being held without an in-stadium audience for the very first time, a lot of the action amongst fans, teams and players was observed virtually on Facebook this year.

The event was a big conversation driver registering as many as 10 million+ mentions on Facebook led by fervent fans around the world with 74% of the people talking about IPL 13 falling between the 18 to 34 years age group.

Mumbai Indians, the winners of IPL 2020 was the most talked about team this season and Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore was the most mentioned player. Facebook also saw a host of celebrities, creators, publishers and more come together on the platform to share their IPL experiences and join in the conversation in their own unique ways.

Here are some interesting insights and trends from IPL 2020 on Facebook and Instagram.

Most mentioned teams:

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders

Most mentioned players:

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab)

Top Regions leading conversations:

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Karnataka

Bihar

Most Used Hashtags on Facebook:

#ipl2020

#Cricket or #crickettogether

#Csk or #chennaisuperkings

#mumbaiindians or #mi

#rcb

#kkr

#kxip or #kingsxipunjab

#srh or #sunrisershyderabad

#whistlepodu

Most Used Hashtags on Instagram:

#ipl2020

#mumbaiindians or #mi

#csk or #chennaisuperkings

#cricket

#viratkohli

#rcb

#msdhoni or #dhoni

#rohitsharma

#india

#kkr

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said, “Cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together as few things do. IPL over the years has emerged as a celebration of the sport and one of the biggest cultural moments for cricket fans in the country, especially in these times. As the tournament has grown, we’ve seen the experience become more exciting and engaging across the Facebook family of apps with fans coming together to comment, share, post about their favourite moments, players and teams throughout the season.”

