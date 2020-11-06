Gozoop renews the digital mandate for Taj Brand

As a part of the digital mandate, Gozoop will continue to be responsible for Taj Hotels’ social media presence through brand campaigns, storytelling, and by actively managing the company’s social media engagement.

Gozoop has won the mandate for Taj Hotels for the third year in a row, in addition to Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) other brands including Vivanta, SeleQtions & Qmin.

Gozoop and IHCL’s association commenced in 2017. Over the past three years, Gozoop has worked collaboratively on IHCL’s brand, Taj, in addition to Vivanta and SeleQtions.

Commenting on this, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, “There are clients and then there are partners. Partners like IHCL who share similar values and beliefs”.

He adds, “Over the past 3 years, we have been privileged to grow together while working as one team towards a common goal. As trusted advisors to the brand, we look forward to continue delivering result-focused solutions and communications for Taj and other IHCL brands”.

Speaking about this, Renu Basu, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Marketing, IHCL, said, “ Gozoop has an in-depth understanding of each of our brand’s unique characteristics, they deliver creative qualitative campaigns in-line with ongoing market trends while staying true to IHCL’s core narrative. Gozoop is a great collaborative partner, as they mirror our focus on creating brand experiences that connect with our guests. We look forward to further strengthening our association with them.”

