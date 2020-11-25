Kinnect wins creative digital mandate for Himalaya MEN

According to the mandate, Kinnect will leverage digital to increase brand visibility and increase customer engagement for Himalaya MEN.

Himalaya MEN, from the house of The Himalaya Drug Company, has awarded its digital creative mandate to Kinnect. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office and was won following a multi-agency pitch.

The agency’s in-depth understanding of making brands relevant on social media, coupled with its consumer-centric approach and data-driven insights, was the decisive factor for the win. Kinnect will be responsible for leveraging the digital space to optimise Himalaya MEN’s social-digital visibility, engaging with its customer base, as well as handling its social media platforms.

In 2014, the brand had entered the men’s grooming segment with Himalaya MEN range of face washes. Widening its avenue with a product range customized for its evolved consumer base, Himalaya MEN today has a variety of products in the men’s grooming categories, such as face washes, face creams, beard oil, beard wash, shaving preparations, hair creams, and hair gels.

Ashwani Gandhi, Head of Men’s Grooming and E-commerce verticals for Himalaya remarked, “Successfully influencing the male consumer, especially with regards to personal care, is both challenging as well as rewarding. With the number of users and the time spent on digital mediums showing an increase day-by-day, digital becomes an imperative medium for brands, and more so for brands that cater to men. Kinnect comes with strong credentials and has a team of highly motivated and passionate individuals. We’re confident that together we will be able to efficiently build digital as a vital growth driver for Himalaya MEN.”

Commenting on the win, Rohan Mehta, CEO – Kinnect said, “The male grooming category that was neglected for years, is a growth driver in the personal care segment today. We are truly excited to partner with Himalaya MEN, a fantastic brand known for leading innovations in this category. With the brand looking to explore new opportunities on digital, we have outlined a creative approach and social media strategy that will elevate the brand portfolio amongst its targeted audience. Our endeavours are focused on making the brand an integral part of men’s daily personal care routine and make it what it truly is — synonymous with men’s grooming!”

