The Glitch joins VMLY&R’s Global Network

The Glitch and VMLY&R India will continue to operate distinct brands and organisational structures while working together.

The Glitch, an independent creative agency, has joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R. The new entity taps on the strengths of both WPP agencies, creating a stronger expanded offering through the best of technology and creative expertise.

The two agencies will continue to operate distinct brands and organisational structures even as they start working together. This will allow clients to experience their combined proposition of marketing talent, capabilities, and experience while maintaining the simplicity of their current communication cadence with each agency.

The integration will see The Glitch become a part of the nearly $1 billion global VMLY&R network, which employs over 7,000 people across 75+ offices across the world. These include three offices in India, based in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

The Glitch senior leaders, including CEO Pooja Jauhari, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Rohit Raj, and Co-Founder & Content Chief, Varun Duggirala will now report into Tripti Lochan, Co-CEO of VMLY&R Asia.

In addition, the Glitch leadership team along with VMLY&R India CEO Anil Nair will form an India leadership council to manage strategic decisions for both companies. The council will be headed by Anil Nair.

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, The Glitch is a digitally-led creative agency that employs over 300 digital strategists, technologists, content creators and planners, delivering campaigns for a wide spectrum of clients including Netflix, Hindustan Unilever, LinkedIn, Lenovo, Diageo, and most recently Microsoft and Triller. With offices in Mumbai and Delhi, The Glitch services clients in India and many other regions of Asia.

VMLY&R embodies a hybrid blend of brand creativity with a deep digital heritage, manifesting in a comprehensive understanding of the entire customer journey. The agency has accolades reflecting both its creative excellence and digital expertise.

VMLY&R India’s business-first team is known for delivering digital excellence for blue chip brands like ICICI Bank, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, IDFC, Ford, Swaraj Tractors, IDBI Federal and Marico, delivering transformational solutions at the intersection of brand and customer experience, data, platforms and commerce.

“WPP’s aim is to provide clients with a simplified and integrated offer to help them grow their businesses holistically. The Glitch over the past ten years has grown to become a digital and content powerhouse, and when combined with VMLY&R’s capabilities in digital transformation and customer experience, can help clients make an impact in their transformation journeys,” said CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, India, WPP.

On joining the VMLY&R Network, Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch, said: “We have flourished alongside WPP in the past 3 years. The founders and I are delighted that we’ve now found a great permanent home for our brand, our company and most importantly, our people. The Glitch is a gender blind, inclusive and progressive high-performance workspace and with this marriage, we’ve found kindred spirits in VMLY&R when it comes to driving the same vision. We’re eager to explore our complementary capability sets for the benefit of our clients’ businesses. With this union, we believe we are in the best position to help our clients be more agile, sharper and ready for whatever the future may bring.”

Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India, said: “This union spells great news for clients looking at building digital-first brands. In addition to cutting edge solutions such as customer experience (CX), commerce, technology, innovation, AI/ML, data, media innovations and good old culture impacting creativity, we will now be able to add new weaponry to our arsenal, including powerful capabilities in brand experience, new-age content, youth marketing, connections thinking, brand publishing, and live creativity amongst others. This makes us the most relevant agency group in the market with the best possible capabilities to help our clients future-proof their businesses and succeed in the new paradigm.”

Comments