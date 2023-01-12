Agency Feature: Jungle

Who are we?

We are a Mumbai-based production house. We are storytellers & filmmakers who like to bring unexplored and uncharted ideas to life through visual aesthetics and disruptive narratives. At Jungle we believe that stories have more impact on audiences, which is why we convert brands into stories with a unique identity of their own.

Jungle is co-founded by Gaurav Banerjee, Shai Samtaney and Rudra Mawani. Before establishing Jungle, Shai worked with MTV and VH1 and directed promos, making a name for herself by winning some prominent awards and developing her unique visual style in the process; Gaurav headed the brand solutions vertical for Viacom’s Youth and Music channels and wanted to build on his identity as a writer for both branded and brand agnostic ideas, while Rudra, with years of production expertise, was looking for an establishment where he had the freedom to make the most of his craft.

What’s in the name?

The name Jungle represents everything that is raw, uncharted and feral. Being naturally curious individuals ourselves, we formed Jungle with the belief that Jungle could become synonymous with a fresh way of looking at filmmaking – ads, films, shows, music videos, anything. The word Jungle itself gives the sense of something adventurous, aesthetic, and wildly beautiful. Therefore, our name gives meaning to our work and vice versa.

What do we do?

We write. We direct. We produce. We are a production house and content studio that aims at turning brands into stories that build an emotional connection with our audiences. We provide end-to-end solutions for brands through advertisements, music videos, and short films as well as short-format & long-format IPs.

Why do we do it?

Since all of us here at Jungle are lovers and students of cinema, the opportunity to create something compelling and have something new to say in the process is always an extremely exciting place for us to be.

How have we evolved?

We try to do better at every step of the way. The aim is to keep things fresh and give the audience something new to see. Inventiveness is key.

Social responsibility in social media?

The idea is to be cognizant of the audience & their sensibilities. To give them a piece of content that is honest & sincere.

Need of the hour

We would say equal standard and practice in pitching and in bids.

They work with us

TATA Motors, Nestle, Budweiser, Volkswagen, Tanishq, HP, NBA, Vivo, Oppo.

Industry as we foresee

The industry is evolving at an extremely fast pace. Technology is breaking barriers and we are currently connected without being connected. However, there is always the need for physical human interaction to create compelling human stories.

A day without internet

Is a day spent in peace.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Currently, we are not hiring but definitely, but in the near future, we plan to expand our team.

