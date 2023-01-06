Drama & suspense, AIS Windows’ ad blends two interesting facets

Conceptualized by Enormous Brands, the ad shows a witty story from two different perspectives that later blends together to reveal its actual selling point.

Everyone wants to tune out the unnecessary noise from their life, especially when they are resting at home. A noise-cancelling headphone could probably do the trick. Now, how about noise-cancelling windows? In a humorous take, Asahi India Glass Ltd. has launched a new ad campaign for its business unit, AIS Windows, that lets you make the choice of cutting out noise.

Partnering with advertising agency Enormous Brands, the brand has released three ad films. The first released ad film shows a witty story from two different perspectives that later blends together to reveal its actual selling point.

The film opens with an exaggerated robbery taking place outside, except the characters are all trying to keep quiet so as not to disturb others. This smoothly transitions to a woman meditating inside her home, unable to hear the ‘chaos’ caused by the robbery.

A conventional window ad would show the same story where the woman has to close the window to shut out the noise. What makes this an interesting ad campaign is its different approach to create a memorable selling point.

The Indian UPVC doors and windows market has witnessed meteoric growth in the last few years, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2021-2026. Changing lifestyles and smart cities have left people more particular about the type of windows they want in their homes.

In a low-involvement category, AIS and Enormous Brands found an interesting approach to connect with consumers.

