Amul’s RS Sodhi moves on; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge

Rupinder Singh Sodhi has resigned from his position of managing director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation.

What came as a surprise to the marketing industry, RS Sodhi – Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which houses dairy brand Amul, has resigned from his post.
GCMMF has appointed Jayen Mehta as the Interim MD with immediate effect.

Sodhi was terminated after a board meeting on January 09, according to a notice issued at a meeting of the company’s board. Sodhi has been leading the dairy giant since 2010 and is the President of the Indian Dairy Association. Sodhi joined the organisation in 1982.

“As per the resolution no.2 of the board meeting, it was proposed to end your service as the federation’s MD with immediate effect. Thus, you are hereby directed to relinquish your charge as MD with immediate effect and hand it over to federation COO, Jayenbhai Mehta,” news agency PTI quoted a communication sent by the board to Sodhi.

Mehta joined Amul in 1991 and has worked in various roles as Brand Manager, Group Product Manager and General Manager in the Marketing function. He is now elevated from COO to interim managing director.

