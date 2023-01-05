Richa Singh, Co-founder & CEO of Blogchatter writes about how blogging as an industry will shape up in 2023. She shares a few blogging trends that we can expect to see this year.

As a blogger and an entrepreneur myself, I think I can speak for my fellow bloggers about how much of a crazy journey blogging is. It literally takes blood, sweat, and tears to build something new, believe me.

But let’s face it, at one point or the other you want your blog to get the attention that it deserves and eventually make good money. Because isn’t it great to get paid for doing something that you love?

The bare truth is, it’s easier said than done. You have to keep exploring your creativity, push your boundaries, get out of your comfort zone, put yourself out there, and constantly be updated on new trends at all costs if you are here to stay.

All that being said, one can never predict what is to happen next. Will blogging still be a thing after 10 years, or will people get paid for blogging? I guess we will never know. Oh, how I wish I had a magic crystal or some kind of psychic power to predict future trends.

Let’s analyze what are the current trends that will shape the future of the blogging industry.

Blogging is never going to die. At least not in the near future.

Out of over 1.9 billion websites in the world, nearly 600 million of them are blogs. Crazy numbers, right? This means on average, over 3 million blog posts go live every single freaking day.

The search term “how to start a blog” is searched 121,000 times per month worldwide. Not a shocker. Think about it, it’s more than half the population of the earth that is using the internet every single day. Talk about traffic.

With the rapid rise in digital consumption, especially after COVID, a lot of businesses are blogging more and more. Blogs are the #2 form of media used in content strategy.

The Boom Of AI-Powered Content

For the past few years, the market for content generation via AI has been growing rapidly. Right from creating new blog posts, and generating social media copies, to long-form articles, there is a lot that they can offer. And to be honest, some work while others, don’t. Maybe with time, they can develop. However, I personally don’t think AI-generated content could ever replace a human mind. Because they won’t have a human touch that works magic to even make a simple blog post to strike a chord in your heart.

Podcasts and short videos becoming popular

2023 will be the year of short-form videos and audio podcasts. No wonder Instagram reels, YouTube shorts, and TikTok videos have become the most popular means of digital consumption. But did you know that in 2022, monthly podcast listeners grew by over 125 million listeners? Also, people, these days prefer engaging, creative, and short-format content to written content. It’s all about adding value to the time.

Google’s ever-changing Algorithm

The search algorithms are meant to deliver the best of the best results to users. So, it could either be a daydream or a nightmare for bloggers. As the algorithm keeps changing frequently, it could be of help given your content is unique and of high quality. A quick tip: always stay up-to-date with Google’s search ranking updates to make sure your substance follows its rules.

Niche or no niche

This can be a bit of a double-edged sword. I know wisdom says that finding your niche and sticking to it is important because it is easier to scale up and find paid collaborations.

But in my opinion, being a blogger is a niche in itself. So, you don’t need a niche as much as you need a unique perspective and presenting that to your audiences.

Social Media Marketing is your best buddy!

To build or scale up your blog, a strategic approach to marketing your content is very important. Social media is the key to driving engagement. It’s the perfect way to interact with your target audience.

Blogging is no longer just a hobby; it’s the pathway to entrepreneurship. And trust me, being an entrepreneur myself, when I say, it’s pure madness. (Oh, how I wish it was that easy-peasy!)

It’s crazy, how blogging could be both overwhelming and lonely at the same time. But with the right people, it couldn’t get any better. Keep up with the future trends, find more like-minded people, join bloggers’ community, and most importantly have fun!

This article is authored by Richa Singh, Co-founder & CEO of Blogchatter

