BluSmart awards its Online Reputation Management duties to RepIndia

The digital agency will handle the brand’s online growth through innovative and disruptive communication strategies with online reputation management services.

Digital advertising agency RepIndia has onboarded BluSmart, an electric mobility company, as a new client.

As part of its responsibilities, the agency will contribute to the brand’s online growth through innovative and disruptive communication strategies. It will provide the company with a comprehensive suite of 24×7 online reputation management services to help it maintain and improve its online presence.

Since its inception in 2019, BluSmart has become a pioneer in the electric mobility space, disrupting the urban transportation sector with its innovative, efficient, affordable, and eco-friendly solutions. Presently servicing Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, it aims to expand to other major nerve centres of the country and strengthen its online brand image, reach, and awareness with RepIndia’s help.

Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia commented, “We are proud and excited to be working with BluSmart and are confident that our services will help accurately depict the values that they stand for. We are entirely committed to supporting BluSmart in their efforts to strengthen their online presence and enable more customers to initiate a dialogue with the brands in their ecosystem, creating transparency, efficiency and eventually brand advocacy.”



