Brands celebrated Telugu blockbuster RRR’s Golden Globe win for its groovy hit – Naatu Naatu in creative ways. Here’s a list of creatives from the brand verse.

At the 80th Golden Globe, SS Rajamouli’s epic action drama RRR’s iconic song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song and has created history. The Telugu track, a first-of-its-kind win, became an instant hit in India and a Reel trend when it first hit the charts. It has seen 123k reels so far on Instagram.

Back home, congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities, and brands also contributed to celebrating this big win. Many brands like Casio music and Glucon-D integrated the movie’s name into their creatives while others used the song itself. Google India creatively used the song’s hookstep to highlight one of their features.

Many more brands participated in the fiesta as well. Here are some brand creatives that we came across.

Sorry boss, we got late for the meeting. We were busy counting how many Naatus there are in Naatu Naatu🤷‍♀️#GoldenGlobeAwards #RRR #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/8SKbeeHSYp — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) January 11, 2023

