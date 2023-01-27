Republic Day campaigns 2023: Brands celebrate the spirit of unity

This year, Republic Day campaigns point out that the harmony amongst Indians goes beyond the different cultures and traditions we follow. Here’s a look at some creatives.

As India celebrated Republic Day 2023, brands came out with patriotic campaigns that evoke unity, resilience, and thoughtfulness for each other.

With this being the country’s 74th year of honouring the Constitution, the creative campaigns took a look at the beauty of India beyond the difference in our cultures, thoughts and traditions.

Post the pandemic, all on-ground activities have resumed with vigour and many brands have engaged have offline activities to connect with consumers.

Tata Salt made kids ask thought-provoking questions with ‘Desh Ke Liye #HarSawaalUthega’ campaign. Meesho’s campaign showcased the land of opportunities India offers. Cashkaro got citizens to #PickAFlag on every relatable shopping habit.

Overall, these campaigns brought people together, with brands channelling the message through their products. Here’s a list of Republic Day campaigns of 2023.

Croma – Constitution of Joy

Air India – Desh Ka Naam #HarAasmaan

Meesho – The New Land of Opportunity

Mahindra Tractors – Kisan #DeshKiAwaaz

Tata Tea Premium – Desh ki Jhanki by Desh ki Chai

Cashkaro – Pick A Flag

Nilon’s – #FoodRepublicOfIndia

Steadfast Nutrition – #NutritionHarRoz

Tata Salt – Ab #HarSawaalUthega

Healthians – Health On Wheels

Axis Bank – #23in23

