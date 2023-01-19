Brands celebrate Shubman Gill’s double century with creatives

Shubman Gill

Brands take a moment to celebrate Team India’s win against New Zealand in the ODIs while toasting Shubman Gill’s double century score.

Another day, another slay comes from the Indian Cricket Team at the ODI. In this match against New Zealand, Team India managed to put up 349 runs on board, thanks to the double century scored by opener Shubman Gill. 

Gill has become the youngest player and the fifth Indian player to score a double century in ODIs.

Fans can’t keep still with this victory and are raving over Shubman’s form and brands have jumped in with their ‘G-game’ with humorous creatives full of puns. 

From Swiggy taking a dig at the losing team with a picture of Kiwis getting cut to Netflix India and Myntra’s ‘Gill Chahta Hai’ moment, here’s a list of brand creatives post the IND v/s NZ win. 

Myntra

Swiggy

Kotak Securities

KFC India

BookMyShow

Viacom18

Netflix India

CEAT Tyres

dunzo

Parle – G

realme TechLife

Sunfeast bounce

Snapdeal

Disney+ Hotstar

Did we miss out on your favourite Shubman Gill’s double century win creative? Write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

