Brands celebrate Shubman Gill’s double century with creatives
Brands take a moment to celebrate Team India’s win against New Zealand in the ODIs while toasting Shubman Gill’s double century score.
Another day, another slay comes from the Indian Cricket Team at the ODI. In this match against New Zealand, Team India managed to put up 349 runs on board, thanks to the double century scored by opener Shubman Gill.
Gill has become the youngest player and the fifth Indian player to score a double century in ODIs.
Fans can’t keep still with this victory and are raving over Shubman’s form and brands have jumped in with their ‘G-game’ with humorous creatives full of puns.
From Swiggy taking a dig at the losing team with a picture of Kiwis getting cut to Netflix India and Myntra’s ‘Gill Chahta Hai’ moment, here’s a list of brand creatives post the IND v/s NZ win.
Myntra
Ye Gill mange more 🏏 #INDvsNZ— Myntra (@myntra) January 18, 2023
Swiggy
shubman gill today pic.twitter.com/ILH1zY5e82— Swiggy (@Swiggy) January 18, 2023
Kotak Securities
Jab century ek baar ho usse skill kehte hai, jab do baar ho toh usse Gill kehte hai.— Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) January 18, 2023
May you score good trades on expiry day like #ShubhmanGill did on the field today.
KFC India
BookMyShow
Viacom18
Netflix India
Gill Chahta Hai kiwi celebrate this Wednesday 🥳#INDvNZ— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 18, 2023
CEAT Tyres
dunzo
Parle – G
Aaj ke liye, G maane Gill!#ShubmanGill #INDvsNZ— Parle-G (@officialparleg) January 19, 2023
realme TechLife
SHOWman GILL 🏏✨#NoiseOffDoubleHundredsOn #ShubmanGill #DoubleCentury— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) January 18, 2023
Sunfeast bounce
Snapdeal
(Shubh)ratri Everyone😍💤#ShubhmanGill #INDvsNZ #ShubhmanGill200 #DoubleCentury #ODIs #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7cldqhqXg5— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) January 18, 2023
Disney+ Hotstar
Hey @Marvel_India, there’s a new superhero in town…— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 18, 2023
SHUB-MAN 🌟#INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill #DoubleCentury
