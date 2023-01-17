Bumble launches new hyper-local campaign in five cities across India 

To celebrate its diverse community, connections, and first moves in each city, Bumble India launched a hyper-local debut campaign.

Bumble launched its latest brand campaign across five cities in India – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Chandigarh. Bumble is entering these markets to reach new audiences with the debut campaign that takes a hyper-local approach–each film celebrates Bumble’s diverse community, connections, and first moves in one’s city.

Per Bumble’s recent study, 81% of daters on Bumble are feeling positive about dating as we head into 2023. Bumble’s new integrated campaign spotlights local cultural diversities, customised regional music and popular locations that capture unique nuances and the essence of different cities in modern India. The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to take charge of their dating journeys in their cities.

Ahemdabad

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Chennai

Chandigarh

Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “In 2023, as Bumble enters new markets in India, our new integrated campaign takes a hyper-local approach as we celebrate our community, various meet-cute moments, diverse connections and the best first moves one is making in their cities. We want to celebrate the joy of dating in everyday moments and encourage people to find what they are looking for – while playing football at Kolkata’s Maidan or jogging at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake or while having your favourite filter coffee in Chennai. When everyone in your city is on Bumble, what are you waiting for? There are endless possibilities to find your next connection in your city and Bumble’s got your back!”

As part of the new campaign, Bumble also launched its latest OOH branding across multiple cities with localized taglines such as “Coffees are better shared by-two.” and “Find someone who likes their sambar as sweet as you do.” among others.

