Conceptualized by VCCP, the storytelling campaign for Cadbury UK titled ‘Garage’ showcases how little moments of generosity can make another person feel special.

Cadbury Dairy Milk UK is on a mission to show how little acts of kindness can bring us closer with its ad campaign ‘Garage’. Partnered with VCCP, a London-based media company, the ad follows the ‘Generosity’ campaign the chocolate brand has always rooted for.

Directed by acclaimed director Steve Rogers, ‘Garage’ tells the story of a young woman working a late night shift at a petrol station. A customer drops by to pay for his petrol and asks for a Dairy Milk bar, only to ‘accidentally’ leave it behind. When the woman reminds him of the same, he simply smiles and walks away. The woman can be seen affectionately saying ‘Love you, Dad’ as he gets in the car.

The campaign’s main aim is to show how considerate gestures like these can really mean a lot to someone and that ‘There’s a glass and a half in everyone’. The bright smile on the woman’s face is enough indication.

Cadbury Dairy Milk’s famous recipe states that every half a pound of chocolate has half a glass of milk, as well as how there is generosity in everyone and how this can be shown in small moments.

The ad film follows more award-winning films by the brand namely Mum’s Birthday, Fence and Bus. ‘Garage’ builds on a relatable story and finds a simple way to get the message across while keeping it sweet.

The film has been made in collaboration with media partner Publicis.

Credits

Senior global marketing director: Jonathan McCarthy

Senior global brand manager: Markéta Kristlova

UK associate marketing director: Gemma Flanigan

Advertising agency: VCCP

London executive directors: Chris Birch, Jonathan Parker

Creative team: Simon Connor, Steve Cross

Head of account management: Gemma Findlay

Senior account director: Anna Fotheringham

Senior account manager: Katie Westwater

Chief strategy officer: Clare Hutchinson

Planning director: Alana King

Head of TV: Olly Calverley

TV producers: Rosie Good, Charlie Hodges

Production company: Somesuch & Co

Director: Steve Rogers

Producer: Tom Gardner

