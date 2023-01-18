Nikhil Gulati to head Brand Marketing at Clovia

Clovia’s Head of brand marketing Nikhil will be responsible for all growing awareness, recall & consideration of the brand.

Clovia appoints Head of brand marketing in Nikhil Gulati. He comes with over 10 years of experience in senior business and marketing roles.

As a part of his new role, Nikhil will be heading the brand marketing for Clovia with an aim to make the brand a household name in India & a leader within the category. He will be responsible for all the brand, social & content efforts across media & to grow awareness, recall & consideration of the brand.

Neha Kant, Founder & CRO, Clovia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nikhil to the Clovia team as our Head of Brand Marketing. Under Nikhil’s leadership, Clovia aims to accelerate its efforts to engage with the audience through different mediums. Nikhil’s entrepreneurial experience will definitely serve as a strong asset in Clovia’s journey ahead. His expertise in consumer marketing and profound understanding of consumer behaviour will be crucial in establishing our marketing strategy and solidifying our position as the market leader in the direct-to-consumer sector.”

Nikhil Gulati, Head of Brand Marketing, Clovia, said, “I am excited to embark on this new and uniquely challenging journey with Clovia. What excited me the most was the interesting communications, which Clovia has built over the years. My aim is to further the brand’s vision to normalize conversations around women’s innerwear, a topic that has largely been a taboo till now. I hope to create richer and more engaging experiences that propel these conversations to the limelight and continue to engage with the customers in a way that reflects the ethos of Clovia.

Based in Delhi, Nikhil’s areas of expertise include brand strategy, media planning, marketing communications, digital marketing & data analytics. Prior to joining Clovia, Nikhil was heading Media Planning at CARS24 and was responsible for new user acquisition. He was instrumental in the launch of the brand’s campaign with MS Dhoni as well as the strategic partnership with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Comments