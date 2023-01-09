The agency will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for the brand and creating content that reaches its target audience.

Crosshairs Communication, the Delhi-based Public Relations (PR) and social media agency bagged the PR and SM mandate for AktivHealth and will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for the brand. The agency will be responsible for managing the brand’s image through which they’ll narrate the story of the brand reaching a wide range of audiences.

Commenting on the association Stuti Jalan, Founder & Managing Director, Crosshairs Communication said, “We are overjoyed at the prospect of collaborating with a reliable, reputable wellness and fitness centre. Crosshairs Communication believes in creating a brand presence that gets the target market excited and engaged with the brand. We are more than happy and thrilled for the imperative duties and responsibilities that tag along.”

AktivHealth believes in whole person health – when the body, mind, and spirit are in balance. It helps in taking little steps to form small habits in its user’s daily lives that can make a big impact by focusing on 4 domains – Physical Activity, Nutrition, Screen Time and Sleep. The well-being solutions offer digital and live coaching.

Comments