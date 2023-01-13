The group is handling the branding, digital strategy & communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing and on-ground content production for the League.

GOZOOP Group has won the integrated marketing mandate for the DP World International League T20, taking place in the United Arab Emirates, commencing on 13 January 2023.

As part of the mandate, the group has been focusing its efforts on formulating an effective integrated marketing and communication strategy, thereby developing significant relationships and creating engagement with the target audience.

With its integrated expertise, the group is responsible for branding and designing communication collaterals, mainline and digital strategy and communication, social media management, mainline communication, performance marketing, influencer marketing, and on-ground content production.

“GOZOOP was born digital but with a vision to be truly integrated. Over the years we have added talent and capabilities that today makes us a one-stop solutions partner for some of the world’s leading brands. The team at DP World International League T20 is fantastic and we look forward to working with them closely to make this league a roaring success globally,” commented Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group.

Yamini Menon, Group Director – Brand Communications, GOZOOP Group shares, “With great understanding and expertise to drive and deliver strategies on a global scale, GOZOOP Group is looking forward to making DP World International League T20 a great success.”

The DP World International League T20 has been a much-awaited tournament among viewers, witnessing cricketing frenzy from around the globe. The tournament is set to witness participation by six teams namely Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, and Desert Vipers.

