EFFIE Awards acknowledged the impact of work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication.

The Advertising Club hosted the latest Indian edition of the coveted ‘EFFIE AWARDS 2022’ presented by Meta, Associate Sponsor Colors along with Ultratech Cement Limited as Category Sponsor and Crav/ing Digital as the Celebration Partner. Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’

Announced at a celebratory event at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, the awards acknowledged the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. Surpassing all its previous records, this year, EFFIE India received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies.

Speaking at the EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “It is extremely heartening to witness EFFIE become the most coveted trophy within the marketing and advertising fraternity. Like every year, this year too, EFFIE has witnessed significant patronage from industry veterans and category leaders. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for crafting impactful campaigns that are now sheer examples of innovation and effectiveness.”

Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India, said, “It gives me great joy to host the EFFIE Awards once again as a physical event, celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them. A big thank you to 493 judges who judged a record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds of online judging. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a huge shout out to our sponsors, The Ad Club managing committee, the EFFIE committee, EFFIE New York, and The Ad Club secretariat to make this event a huge success.”

Adding on the enhancements in the award process this year, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, EFFIE India, added, “We have built a sustainable trajectory as a leading EFFIE organizing body, having successfully implemented the new ACCLAIM Platform for the jury process this year, in tandem with our worldwide peers and EFFIE Global team. The adoption and change management of the same by our industry members has been truly amazing!”

Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy.

Referred to as a solid acknowledgement of any agency’s power to build brands, EFFIE continues to epitomize the pinnacle of advertising effectiveness by recognizing and rewarding a campaign’s innovation, execution efficiency, and communication impact.

Comments