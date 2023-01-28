The Imperial Blue campaign used AI-driven features that allowed users to have a personalized New Year’s wish from their favourite celebrity.

Seagram’s Imperial Blue packaged drinking water allowed users to craft personalized New Year wishes featuring their favourite TV stars and Big Boss faves Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal, as a part of their new campaign.

Greetings were created in collaboration with Wavemaker India and COLORS using AI-driven personalized features.

Users could access the Microsite, choose their favourite artist they would like wishes from, enter the names, and the video would be created with personal wishes from their favourite celebrities. The videos were downloadable and shareable on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Commenting on the campaign, Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head – Branded Content, Viacom18, said, “It’s a one-of-a-kind, breakthrough campaign where we are experimenting with newer ways to integrate technology in brand stories. This creates a high-impact, immersive experience for consumers. We are proud of this innovation and grateful to our partners for trusting our vision.”

As a part of the campaign, a multi-talent and multiple-syllable voice video synthesis had been crafted and deployed. With this initiative, Imperial Blue aimed to take consumer engagement to the next level through personalization, innovation, and intrigue.

