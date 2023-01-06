Kurkure’s new ad takes a scary route to launch its sub-brand

To launch their new sub-brand Kurkure Playz, the brand launches a new TVC ‘Halke Mein Lo’ with a spooky touch.

Kurkure’s new ad is celebrating its sub-brand – Kurkure Playz, with a spooky touch. The modern sub-brand caters to the rise in demand for soft textured snacks, one of the fastest-growing variants in the overall salty snacks category.

Kurkure Playz comes in two international dairy-flavoured offerings, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax. Kurkure Playz Puffcorn has a distinct shape with a light texture and comes in cheese flavour whilst the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax has a creamy, herb and onion flavour in a pasta-shaped bite.

Bringing to life the snack’s light texture, the film is set in an old bungalow that a family has just moved into. While setting up their new home, the protagonist, a young man, is greeted by an unexpected ghost who scares the wits out of the entire family. But a bite of Kurkure Playz Puffcorn transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing a scary situation into a laughing riot.

Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Kurkure has always kept its consumers at the centre and connected with them through innovative product offerings and quirky, masaledaar storytelling. The Kurkure Playz launch is a big entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet. We are excited about our new ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign, as it encourages the youth to not get hassled by the daily squabbles and to take a lighter approach to life by adding a dose of masti to any given situation.”

Also Read: The different flavours of MasterChef India marketing strategy

Further discussing the campaign, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products. We bring this alive with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition – where the film places the characters in the extraordinary situation of finding a ghost in the room. However, the story takes an unusually cool and hilarious turn when the protagonist takes things lightly.”

Not limited to a TVC, the Kurkure Playz ‘Halke Main Lo’ campaign will also be brought to life through a 360-degree surround campaign. Across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn is available at INR 5, INR 10, INR 20, INR 50 and Kurkure Playz Pastax at INR 5, INR 10, and INR 20.

Comments