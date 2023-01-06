The show is back after the pandemic with a colourful marketing strategy driven by humour and emotions, shared over the flavoursome delicacies of India.

Before the trendy food videos got people raving on the internet, we had reality cooking shows serving the most mouth-watering dishes on our TV screens. Food has a tendency of bringing people together and that’s exactly what MasterChef India has done over the years.

With the aim of celebrating traditional Indian dishes, the cooking show is back with its seventh season where chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora recognize talents from across India presenting their take on unique cultural dishes.

The show has always managed to pull huge audiences, at least until the pandemic. With its newest season, the makers have attempted to bring back its audience on Sony TV and Sony Liv with an outreach strategy aimed at reminding people of their heritage. Social Samosa takes a closer look at the same.

Auditions & Promos

The makers set up the auditions in four major cities of Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai last year where home cooks had to prepare their best dishes and bring them to the site. The documented process was later released as snackible content on Sony Liv and MasterChef’s social media pages.

Sony Liv also launched ab official promo highlighting how someone’s childhood dream of becoming a chef can be recognised on MasterChef.

Infotainment & Participant Recognition

The social media strategy involved informative cooking content where they posted about the unique ingredients, techniques and dishes cooked by the contestants on the show. They went on to highlight the motivation behind the contestants’ cooking journey.

The hosts and judges of the show shared their tips and tricks on how to become better chefs and what they are looking for in their talents.

Integrating Humour With Food

The renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora took to their social media pages and shared relatable memes to keep the audience entertained.

Collaborating With KBC

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ came to an end right before MasterChef replaced it in the same time slot on Sony TV. The two shows collaborated and the chefs played the game in the finale week. The proceedings from the game would be donated to ‘Annamrita Foundation’ which supports and provides 1.2 crore meals per day and ‘Ehsaas’ a program that works for the welfare of street children.

Brand Sponsorships

While Amul has been the title sponsor for the show for many years now, this year saw brands like Bosch and Funfoods becoming sponsors as well. Vinod Cookware has also won the Associate Sponsorship title and contestants have been using its products to prepare their dishes.

Overall, the marketing strategy has brought out positive feelings towards the cooking show and audiences have engaged with the same.

