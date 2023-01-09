Meta hires Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India

Newly appointed Purohit will head Meta’s work with India’s largest businesses and the agency ecosystem. He joins from Tata CLiQ.

Meta today announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners.

As a part of his role, Purohit will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies. He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting into him. Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles at companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger. He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands Limited. At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion. His last stint was at Tata CLiq, where he joined as COO before moving on to become the CEO. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, “Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. India’s largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country’s expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”

