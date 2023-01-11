Mountain Dew campaign conquers fear with courage

Mountain Dew campaign #ConquerwithCourage uses holographic imaging technology and encourages people to come forward and share their fear.

Mountain Dew has always celebrated individuals who overcome their fears and march ahead with courage. Mountain Dew recently inaugurated the consumer leg of its ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign at DLF Avenue, Saket. It deployed real-time 3D rendering technology to generate never-seen-before holographic imaging in India and hence producing a 25 ft statue of courage. It brings to life Mountain Dew’s idea of #DarrKeAageJeetHai by initiating conversations about conquering our everyday fears.

The dynamic on-ground action included several consumer engagement touchpoints, such as a #ConquerwithCourage wall that was designed to encourage people to come forward and share their brave tales. Following that, a larger-than-life hologram of every individual who dared to share their courage story was exhibited at the site.

The enthralling activity truly personified the brand’s positioning of #DarrKeAageJeetHai by bringing a spotlight on consumers and making them real-life Mountain Dew legends. From heart-warming stories of courage to inspirational tales of prowess such as conquering world’s highest summit of Mt. Everest at the age of sixteen, the captivating activation drew large audiences and left everyone feeling empowered.

The activation panned for 14 days, witnessing over 1 Lakh consumer walk-ins, and inspired thousands of Mountain Dew legends to share their moments of determination, endurance, and valor.

Speaking on the activity, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “At Mountain Dew, we have always celebrated individuals who face every challenge head on and emerge as winners with their indelible courage and spirit. With this activity, we wanted to take this philosophy to India’s everyday heroes who continue to be optimistic and push themselves forward despite the multiple trials and fears that life as we know it presents to us.”

“We have collaborated with the world’s pioneers in automation to bring to India the ground-breaking Advanced Holographic Imaging technology that has brought our vision to life. We are elated that this activity has empowered and resonated with consumers, making us believe that any fear, no matter how big or small can be overcome with just an ounce of courage,” he added.

Commenting on the activation, Sunny Vohra, CEO Madison Turnt & Anugrah, said, “It was an endearing challenge, bringing global and Indian partners together and creating an unparalleled experience. We celebrated courage of each and every individual who has conquered any big/small fear and made them a legend with a magnificent holographic statue on a large podium within a time frame of 30 seconds. We are thrilled to accomplish such a unique activation with a courageous brand like Mountain Dew.”

Mountain Dew’s ‘Conquer with Courage’ campaign was unveiled last year in September, through a captivating film reiterating Mountain De’s belief of living life courageously. The campaign and TVC were also amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

Mountain Dew is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

