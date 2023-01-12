OktoBuzz to handle social media marketing for HarperCollins India

The agency will handle the social media account and digital campaigns to enhance the book publisher brand’s presence through data-led digital communication.

Mumbai-based digital communications agency OktoBuzz has won the social media marketing mandate for HarperCollins India. The agency will be responsible for the social media handles and digital campaigns of the legacy book publisher.

OktoBuzz will also work with the brand on enhancing their overall brand presence through data-led digital communication and other MarTech projects. It has won this account following a multi-agency pitch.

HarperCollins Publishers India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers Ltd., UK, came into being in 1991 and will be celebrating 30 years in India this year.

Expressing himself on this win, Hemal Majithia, CEO & Founder, OktoBuzz, said, “There is a strong probability that the publishing house behind your favorite book or author is HarperCollins. Today the author portfolio that HarperCollins boasts of in India and Internationally is awe-inspiring. Being an agency that is strong in the book-marketing domain, at OktoBuzz, we are super excited to partner with HarperCollins to enhance their brand presence in India, especially leveraging the power of digital. In this so-called attention economy where the audience is consuming content in various formats, we want to get the written word its due share again by enhancing its cool quotient and share of attention that books get.

We have partnered with HarperCollins before to promote Ashwin Sanghi and Amish Tripathi’s books, both of which went on to be bestsellers in 2022. The experience of having closely worked with us on these projects and our legacy in book marketing and our understanding of the ever-changing digital landscape certainly helped this partnership fructify.”

“HarperCollins celebrates its 30th year in India and there could not be a better time to add a legacy publisher brand and an industry leader like them to our clientele. India being the country with the highest book readership and HarperCollins India being one of the world’s largest entertainment-to-education publishers, we at OktoBuzz are excited with the opportunity and the possibilities to further HarperCollins’ digital presence with creative strategy at all levels. This partnership has turbocharged our mission to ensure every Indian has a book in their hand”, added Rohan Nair, Senior Vice President-Business and Strategy, OktoBuzz.

The agency has managed social media and digital mandates for several reputed brands, including CNN-News18, Amazon Audible, CNBC-TV18, Satya Paul, Hamley’s India, Bath & Body Works, Aldo Shoes, author Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, Ashwin Sanghi and Tata Strive.

