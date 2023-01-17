OMD India to continue handling media duties for NIVEA India

Having managed the integrated media duties for the past nine years, the agency has retained the business and will continue to handle them for the skincare brand.

OMD India, the global media agency – part of the Omnicom Media Group retains its position as the Agency on Record for global skincare giant – NIVEA, in India.

While globally OMD holds a strong partnership with the parent company Beiersdorf, closer home, the Indian market underwent a recent media review. The agency has been managing the NIVEA India account for nearly the past nine years and retained the business after a multi-agency pitch.

It will continue to handle the integrated media duties for the skincare conglomerate, serviced from its Mumbai office.

Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, thrilled at winning the media review, said, “OMD has been producing great results over the last 8.5 years that have helped Nivea grow. Our dedicated efforts towards the talent transformation agenda have reenergized the relationship with Beiersdorf, which makes us immensely proud. We look forward to building further on the strong foundations of our relationship and helping the business scale to new heights in India with the Omni product suite and data-led expertise”.

Neil George, Managing Director of NIVEA India, said, “With today’s rapidly evolving consumer journeys and shifting sentiments driving the intersection of creativity, media, data and innovation – it is vital for us to resume our journey with a partner who understands our growth ambitions and supports the length and breadth of our goals. OMD’s capability of driving strategic conversations upstream, refreshed team of media mavens and best-in-class data-led thinking and tools, aligned with what our need of the hour is. We’re pleased to be continuing this journey with them and look forward to seeing their data-driven expertise at play as we work to achieve sustainable growth over the coming years.”

Comments