OML appoints Manav Parekh as the Creative Head

Manav Parekh joins as Creative Head at OML and will be leading all branded content work across all businesses at OML.

OML Entertainment, a storied content studio and creator management company operating for close to 20 years, is reinforcing its in-house creative agency, which will witness creators and creatives come together under one roof. OML believes this move will strengthen its positioning in connecting brands and platforms with their audiences and consumers. And in line with this, the company has also announced the appointment of Manav Parekh as its Creative Head for its Branded Practice.

Currently, OML’s creative team is its fastest-growing team. The team has won mandates for brands such as Swiggy Instamart, Tinder, Ajio, Teeling Whisky in USA and Santa Teressa in USA, to name a few.

OML’s newly appointed Creative Head, Manav has over 17 years of experience in the creative and content space. His last stint at Leo Burnett as Executive Creative Director – Digital has seen him work with brands like META, JEEP, VISA, Ensure, Nerolac, KTM, and PhonePe. Meanwhile, his keen interest in craft beer led him to consult with and launch BrewDog, a Scottish craft beer in India.

Prior to this, he was the Creative Head at VICE India, where he worked on long-form content for brands such as Mountain Dew alongside experiential IPs like BUDX by Budweiser. A seasoned digital creative across organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Edelman, Indigo Consulting, JITB and Hungama, Manav brings creative solutions to the table that are truly out-of-the-box.

His role at OML will see him as head creative, leading all branded content work across all businesses at OML.

Manav Parekh, Executive Creative Director, OML Entertainment, said, “I am hugely excited to be part of an organization that has always championed new-age pop culture in India. OML is intrinsically at the nexus of the creator economy and, by extension, the digital content landscape in India. Brands are getting bolder than ever before, thanks to digital, evolving comms at breakneck speeds. As creatives at OML, our endeavor is to address this and be at the forefront of new-age brand building that is quick, impactful and most importantly, sustainable. We believe that brands aren’t just advertisers but publishers too. This is reflected beautifully in our teams with not just advertising folks but creatives from varied backgrounds, from stand-up comedy to long-form content specialists. I am super stoked for this journey, can you tell?”

Tusharr Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, OML Entertainment mentioned, “At OML, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting edge of the digital content evolution. In fact, we’re attracting talent from traditional advertising agencies and businesses as they want to work in a collaborative space that gives them a canvas to express on in newer, unconventional ways, a space that’s the future in the creator and creative ecosystems. Manav’s ability for brand storytelling and understanding of the new media space will help us drive big impact for our brand partners – old and new. We’re looking forward to working with Manav and continue building the creative teams at OML”

