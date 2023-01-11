As per the Ormax report, original Hindi content had high viewership counts with OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player and Amazon Prime Video taking the lead.

Ormax Media has released its bi-annual report for the OTT category called ‘Streaming Originals – The 2022 Story’. This report looks at the top OTT series and films released in 2022, in Hindi & International languages, on three parameters: Viewership, Marketing Buzz & Content Strength.

2022 saw Advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and Freemium platforms like MX Player, SonyLiv, Disney+ Hotstar and more leading the content game. India’s AVOD market size stood at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.4 billion in 2026. This has led Hindi shows and movies like Panchayat S2, Ashram S3, Cuttputlli and more into becoming the most buzzworthy topics.

Viewership

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness gained 35.2 million viewership ratings with Aashram S3 and Panchayat S2 receiving 34.3 and 29.6 million viewers respectively. When it comes to Hindi movies, Cuttputlli and A Thursday received the highest ratings of 26.9 and 25.5 million views respectively. International shows like House of the Dragon and Moon Knight secured 28.2 and 23.4 million views respectively.

Marketing Buzz

The report highlighted the top buzzworthy shows and movies that had the highest recall value in India. Panchayat S2, Delhi Crime S2, Gehraiyaan, Darlings and more were some of the most talked about content last year. Stranger Things S4, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and more were top International content pieces.

Content Strength

In terms of content strength, Ormax has focused on rating the shows and movies that were most loved by viewers based on Ormax Power Rating (OPR). Panchayat S2 was adored by the audience, with its high OPR of 75 placing it number 6 on the all-time list, on which The Family Man S2, another Prime Video show, holds the top spot (OPR 85). Sony LIV’s Rocket Boys and Netflix’s Delhi Crime S2 took the next two spots.

Disney+ Hotstar took 3 of the top 4 spots in Hindi movies, with A Thursday, Freddy and more. Netflix dominated the category with Qala, Monica, O My Darling and more. Stranger Things S4 is the second most-liked International show to date (since the start of tracking in 2020) after Money Heist (S4 & S5). The Gray Man, featuring Dhanush in a key role, is the only International direct-to-OTT film to touch the 70-OPR mark.

