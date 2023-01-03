OYO’s Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as CMO

As the new CMO, Mayur Hola will be leading marketing for Culinary Brands and will be responsible for product innovation.

Hospitality brand OYO’s Senior VP – Global, Mayur Hola has joined Everstone’s food & beverages platform Culinary Brands as its Chief Marketing Officer. At his new stint, Hola will be leading marketing activities for Culinary Brands, which houses the US sandwich brand Subway, and Italian premium coffee brand Lavazza.



As per Hola’s LinkedIn, he will also be responsible for product innovation. His bio reads, “I lead marketing for Culinary Brands. By virtue of this, I am also responsible for product innovation, which means that I get to plan a menu. Curate and create flavours, colours, textures and treats. And then market them across all channels. Driving scale, growth and brand love for the brands in our portfolio is what Culinary Brands does. It’s the phygital job of my dreams that allows me to work on brands we all know and love; Subway, Lavazza, Fresh & Honest Cafe. Somebody pinch me!”

At his previous stint with OYO, he built the brand into a strategic marketing and growth engine. He joined the organisation in 2019 as its AVP – Head of Brand.

Before OYO, Hola was the National Creative Director at Havas Worldwide India. In a nearly two-decades-long career, Hola has worked at agencies such as McCann, Ogilvy, Contract, TBWA, and Grey and has experience across categories and brands.

