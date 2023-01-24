Pitchfork Partners announces its influencer marketing division

The consultancy aims to streamline the demand and supply of relevant influencers for brand campaigns along with strategic brand reputation management via the service.

Pitchfork Partners, a communication strategy consultancy, has launched a specialised influencer marketing division.

It is led by Sangya Lakhanpal, an Instagram influencer with a massive follower base. She is an experienced influence marketer with both back-end and front-end knowledge of the industry.

Through this new service, the consultancy will concentrate on content and its amplification through tools like SEO in its effort to provide holistic solutions to brands and other agencies via a B2B model. The service has been pilot-tested for a year and will span all relevant platforms, from Instagram to YouTube and others.

Influencer marketing is maturing rapidly as an industry and stands at $16.4 billion globally as of 2022. Pitchfork Partners believes that, with this positive shift in the marketing industry and media spends, it needs to broaden its offering to be able to cater to increasing influencer marketing demands of brands and other agencies.

It aims to simplify and streamline the demand and supply of relevant influencers for brand campaigns along with strategic brand reputation management, thus providing holistic solutions to raise brand sentiment, awareness and engagement.

Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners, said: “With an influencer marketing service, we can create much-required synergies for holistic marketing solutions, which are the need of the hour. It will act as a force multiplier for brands as they seek to spread their reach and achieve instant recall. Established brands who were allocating large budgets for celebrity brand ambassadorships will now be able to economise better with influencer marketing. Evolving brands, meanwhile, will be able to grow their reach through smaller budgets, making it a win-win situation for all.”

