Prachi Bali joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate as Business Head & Exec. VP

After spending a decade at FoxyMoron, Prachi Bali joins Saatchi & Saatchi with the vision to intensify the agency’s digital credentials.

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital arm of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Prachi Bali as Business Head & Executive Vice President.

She will helm the national mandate for the agency and will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

She joins with the vision to intensify the agency’s digital credentials & elevate Publicis Groupe’s agenda of driving platform forward conversations, commerce integrated solutions and tech opportunities that propel creativity while also addressing business agendas.

Prachi has joined Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate after spending a decade at FoxyMoron. At 27, she was one of the youngest business heads in the industry. Over her tenure, she was responsible for building the digital foundation for brands such as L’Oreal Paris, Gillette Venus, Braun, SanDisk, McCain Foods, Schwarzkopf, YouTube Shorts, Sofy, DS Group and Orient Bell Tiles & many more.

Welcoming Prachi to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava said: “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate had a good 2022, thanks to a strong leadership team and our trusted client partners. Prachi’s appointment further strengthens the leadership team and today we are at par with the best. We have big ambitions for the future at SSP and she is just the right leader to get us there. Her proven ability in laying down the building blocks for success, varied experience in cross-category platforms and leading large teams towards a common agenda, will help SSP in becoming an even more of a strong and solid player in the digital space in India. Having spent 10 years at Foxy, she has been part of the creation process and gets what it takes to build. We wish her the very best and I’m rooting for her to write a glorious new chapter for our clients and us.”

Sharing her views on joining the agency, Prachi added, “What was interesting for me was being a part of a global network with such a rich legacy and culture. Over the last couple of years, SSP has won some amazing new clients as well and keeps growing from strength to strength. Being a part of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, I’m excited about the opportunity to create genuinely integrated campaigns and achieve some big victories for our clients.”

Before joining FoxyMoron, Prachi also had a successful professional stint where she was Co-founder of Project Chirag and led the Chirag Rural Development Foundation which aims at providing every rural household with their right to light. This solution is delivered by providing solar-based home lighting systems to villages in India which have had no access to electricity for decades together.

