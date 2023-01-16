Quotient Ventures onboards T. Gangadhar as Co-Founder & Group CEO

T. Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures as Co-Founder & CEO and will jointly lead and manage the Group with Shriram Iyer & Rajiv Chatterjee.

Mumbai based Brand and Communications Group, Quotient Ventures announced today the appointment of media and advertising veteran T. Gangadhar (Gangs) as its Group CEO. This appointment is effective February 01, 2023.

Talking about the appointment, Founder and Group Chairman & CEO, Joseph George ( Joe ) said “I have always admired leaders in companies getting in talent better than oneself; I think I have done so too with the appointment of Gangs. His experiences and competencies across Organizational leadership (India & APAC), P&L Management, Advertising (strategic planning and account management), Marketing, Media, Content, Digital and Data are just what the Group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”

With over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media, Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures from GroupM/WPP where he last served as Asia Pacific CEO, Essence. Prior to WPP, he has worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.

Talking about the appointment, T.Gangadhar, Co-Founder & Group CEO said “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the Full-Brained-Thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the Group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners”.

Apart from being a seasoned, growth-oriented professional, Gangs ( as he is popularly known in the industry ) is passionate about bringing meaningful change in the communications industry. He has been one of the most vocal voices for diversity, inclusion and equality (DEI) in the Asia Pacific region.

Joseph George ( Joe ) concluded “In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we have had a terrific run these past 4.5 years. And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead”

