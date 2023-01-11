Rajeshwari Rao joins Wunderman Thompson India as Sr VP and ECD

Rajeshwari will head the creative responsibilities for the agency with Unilever’s business at the forefront. She previously worked at Publicis Worldwide India.

Rajeshwari Rao has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson India effective January 09, 2023. Based out of Mumbai, Rajeshwari will be the creative head on the agency’s Unilever’s business in addition to several other important businesses.

Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is strategically looking at bolstering its creative leadership team. In a career spanning close to two decades, she has worked across agencies including Ogilvy, McCann, DDB and BBH and brands like L’Oréal, Mercedes, Brooke Bond, McDonald’s and Garnier to name a few.

Rajeshwari will report directly to Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Commenting on this, Anurag Tandon said, “Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when we are looking at strengthening our creative output. We are glad to onboard her at this critical juncture when we are upping the ante on our work. With her vast and and varied experience, Rajeshwari will surely play a pivotal role in understanding the client’s business and translating it into great creative work.”

On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Rajeshwari Rao, commented, “I’m excited to be taking on this role and looking forward to create some good work with the incredibly talented and dynamic team at Wunderman Thompson India. Wunderman Thompson is a legacy agency that commands a formidable standing in the industry with an enviable client roster of long standing relationships. The agency is on an exciting growth trajectory and I am thrilled to be part of their journey.”

