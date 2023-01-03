Rubeena Singh to join AnyMind Group as Country Manager

Rubeena will be leading the commerce enablement company’s operations in India and the MENA region. She previously was Josh’s Country Manager.

AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has announced the appointment of Rubeena Singh as Country Manager for India and MENA. Rubeena will be joining the company on 16 January 2023, where she will be responsible for the company’s India and MENA operations.

Rubeena has over 22 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast. She started her professional journey at Star TV and spent much of her career at Network18. As Chief Operating Officer of Moneycontrol, she led their operations and P&L. Post which, she worked as the India Chief Executive Officer of media agency iProspect for about five years before taking up her most recent role as Country Manager of VerSe Innovation’s short video app, Josh.

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, commented on the appointment, “Rubeena’s diverse experience across social media, digital marketing and publishing matches our own capabilities across these spaces. As we continue to grow our offerings across India, from e-commerce and marketing to creator and publisher enablement, Rubeena’s drive and expertise will undoubtedly be an asset for us as we look to advance the next generation of commerce in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region.”

On her appointment, Rubeena added, “I’m delighted to be joining the brilliant team at AnyMind Group and be a part of its growth journey. I look forward to working with the team geared up for both business growth & delivering astonishing work hand in hand. I’ve watched them grow rapidly over the last few years and I am thrilled to contribute to the creation of a future internet giant.”

AnyMind Group entered the Indian market in 2020 by acquiring the mobile advertising platform POKKT. POKKT, a leading Mobile Ads platform in India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, was founded in 2012 by Rohit Sharma and Vaibhav Odhekar and is integrated with over 1000+ App publishers providing video and rich media ad solutions.

