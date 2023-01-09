Senco Gold & Diamonds invites pitch from media AOR agencies

The jewellery brand is looking for a media planning and buying agency partner who can help it achieve marketing goals and reach its target audience effectively.

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a pan-India jewellery retail player is inviting pitches for a media AOR agency.

The brand offers a diverse jewellery collection, which includes gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery and studded jewellery of various forms, across various price points.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Senco Gold and Diamonds has a national footprint of 135 showrooms across the country. Our vision is to bring the best of designs from every region of the country and create jewellery pieces that are widely appreciated by the customers across the spectrum. We believe our more than five decade track-record evokes consumers’ trust in our products and as we embark on our next phase of growth, our objective is to connect with millennials and the Gen Z alike.

We are looking for a media planning and buying agency partner who can help us achieve our marketing goals and reach our audience effectively. We are keen to understand and explore the varied perspectives and insights that media agencies may have for a growing brand like ours.”

As a part of its marketing initiatives, Senco has tie-ups with celebrities as brand ambassadors to promote its brand or specific collections. Over the years, Senco has appointed Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Olympian Dutee Chand, actress Jaya Ahsan, former Indian men’s cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, as brand ambassadors and in FY 2022 the company spent more than Rs 30 crore on advertising and sales promotion.

Interested agencies could write in to marketing@sencogold.co.in and ashok.ray@sencogold.co.in by January 17, 2023 for further details.

